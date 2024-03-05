Summer Camps for Super Kids

Photo by Artem Kniaz on Unsplash

Warm weather may be teasing us right now, but summer will be here before you know it. What do you have planned? Here are some ideas.

Choose from six day-camp options with a variety of focuses and dates to occupy your child all summer with the Morgantown Board of Parks and Recreation’s summer camps. Camps run June 3 through August 10 for kids in first through eighth grade. Programs take place at various locations and include arts, sports, and science-focused camps as well as swimming and tennis lessons.

Champion Training Academy is your option for crafts, fun-filled activities, interactive games, and tumbling. For ages 5 through 11, CTA provides your kids with full-day and after-camp care with fun themes like Disney, superhero, and more. Off Green Bag Road, the summer camp runs from June 3 to August 16 with whole summer, monthly, and weekly options.

Looking for more ways to keep your kids active this summer? Kidematics summer camp offers physical activities combined with social lessons to keep your kids moving and learning. Providing structured games and play, the camp runs from June 3 to August 2 in two sessions at the Grit Project facility on Collins Ferry Road.

For kids looking to engage with the creative process, check out the Monongalia Arts Center’s Summer Art Camps, running weekly June 17 through July 19 at the MAC Art Studio on High Street. Kids 7 to 13 can enjoy half-day sessions focused on creativity and community. Themes include cryptids, printmaking, theater, and more.











Morgantown Learning Academy’s day camps provide your kids with activities focused on creativity, learning, and skill development. For ages 5 to 11, camps include fun themes like beach party and medieval madness, and park and pool days start on week two. Located off Easton Mill Road, camps are available from June 10 to August 16. Sign up for the camp weeks that work for you as well as separate workshop options.

The Source Summer Camp is a weekly program for kids 5 to 12. Located at Skyview Elementary on Fairmont Road, these weekly day camps run from June 17 to August 2. Sign your kids up for the weeks you need, and they’ll enjoy friendship, games, and activities all day long, with early drop-off available.

Get your kids involved with a summer nature camp through West Virginia Botanic Garden near Pierpont. With three different themes offered for kids pre-K1 to fifth grade, these camp options will get your kids outdoors and exploring nature. Sign up for weeklong day camps running from June 10 to July 26.

Get your kids creating at The WOW! Factory’s summer art camps. Choose morning or afternoon weeklong sessions running from June 3 to August 9. Kids over 6 will have opportunities to create projects like canvas and pottery painting, clay handbuilding, and more.

