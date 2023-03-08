Summer Camp Spectacular!

It may be chilly, but the summer prep is in full swing. What do you have planned?

It’s almost summer—but fear not! Morgantown has plenty of summer festivities to keep the kids active throughout the summer break. They fill up fast, so we’ve compiled a list to save you some research time—sign up now before spots are gone.

The Morgantown Board of Parks and Recreation offers a variety of camps and lessons for all ages from June 12 through August 11. From science- and sports-focused camps to steel drums and art programs, there is a little something for every kid. Locations vary around town depending on individual camp needs.

Starting June 5, Kidematics is hosting a full-day camp for children ages 5–12 that will focus on physical activity, healthy choices, and social growth. Eight weeklong sessions held at The Grit Project facility on Collins Ferry Road are available with options for you to tailor the experience to your summer schedule.

Mylan Park’s youth and summer camps are a great way to get your young ones moving. Morning or afternoon sessions for Pro Active Kids, Pro Performance Sports, and the Summer Fun Zone give you plenty of options to choose from. The Mylan Park Aquatic Center’s Summer Splashtastic Day Camps will also take place daily June 5–August 11.

The WOW! Factory brings art-based exploration to children ages 6–12. These weeklong, half-day sessions will take place June 5 to August 11 with a huge variety of fun themes and activities to have campers creating all summer long, each of which can be registered for separately. Spots are limited, so register soon!

Morgantown Learning Academy’s day camp is the choice for those eager young minds who love to learn about and explore the world around them. From June 5 to August 12, kids ages 5–11 will dig, dive, and dance through a range of activities and workshops. Park and pool trips will be scattered throughout the summer.

CTA opens its doors off of Green Bag Road June 5 through August 18 for its summer-long sessions of interactive games, crafts, tumbling, and fun-filled activities. With themed weeks inspired by Disney, mad scientists, and more, your kids will learn the importance of physical activity in a safe and fun environment. Registration is open to kids ages 5–11.

Your nature-loving, outdoor-exploring kiddo is going to love the West Virginia Botanic Garden’s summer nature camps. Its three levels—Curious Kids for preK–1, Nature Explorers for grades 2–5, and Discovery Camp for grades 5–8—offer the chance to learn and explore through self discovery and adventure, all while enjoying the fresh air and sunshine.

