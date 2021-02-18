Summer Camp Shuffle

The summer break will be here before you know it. Plan something fun for your kids this year.

courtesy of The WOW! Factory

It might still be snowy and cold outside, but there’s no time like the present to start thinking about summer. Seasoned Morgantown parents know that spaces in local summer camps fill up fast and it’s best to get a plan in place soon. If you’re new to the summer camp scene, here are some of the options.

BOPARC

If you’re looking for an all-day camp lasting the whole summer, BOPARC Summer Camps might be your best bet. The recreation department offers day camp programs for kids in first through eighth grades from June 7 through August 13. They also offer art- and sports-focused camps as well as various lessons like swimming and steel drum. Registration starts February 22 online and by phone. You can find all the critical information here.

Kidmatics

If healthy lifestyle choices are important to you and your family, consider checking out the summer camps offered by Kidmatics. These are full-days camps for children ages 5–12, with additional opportunities for older kids. Camps run from June 7 through July 30 and are held at Eastwood Elementary School. Get more info on Kidmatics camps here.

Mylan Park

Mylan Park offers a whole range of active camps for kids each summer. These opportunities are usually one-week sessions offered in the mornings or afternoons. Time slots for each camp—athlete recovery, baseball/softball, soccer skills, multi-sports, and football—differ by session. Or for the little swimmers in your family, consider the Summer Splashtastic Day Camps offered by the Mylan Park Aquatic Center daily from June 7 through August 13. Registration opens April 9. Learn more here.

Summer Snowflakes

Planning is underway for the Mon County Schools Summer Snowflakes series offered each July. The series includes weeklong, subject-specific camps covering the likes of STEM, art, cooking, and more. The programs are held at area schools, and bus transportation is provided for kids attending the programs. Space in these programs is very limited, and registration usually opens in the beginning of May. Stay tuned to the school system’s website for details.

The WOW! Factory

Morgantown’s favorite maker space offers day camps during the summer months for children ages 6–12. Camps include weeklong, half-day sessions following fun themes. This year’s camp series kicks off with the Animal Planet session starting on June 7 and ends with a week dedicated to the Summer Olympics August 2–6. Register for the first session here before April 1 and you could score a 10 percent discount.

West Virginia University

In previous years, the University has offered day camps as well as athletic training camps during the summer months. All camps were cancelled last summer due to COVID-19, and the University hasn’t announced what its plans will be for the upcoming summer. Check here for the latest.