Love what you're seeing? Get the weekly newsletter. Subscribe Today!

Morgantown magazine

· Leave a Comment

Summer 2024

Issues

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
fb-share-icon
Instagram

Get ready to celebrate Morgantown’s own gift to comedy at the downtown Don Knotts Festival this July by reading about his life and taking our walking / driving tour. Plan some new ways to enjoy Cheat Lake, while you’re at it, and, if you’re house hunting, check out our updated neighborhoods guide. All this, plus Charles Wesley Godwin, Olympic divers in the making, a WVU psychology alum turned magician, and more in our Summer 2024 issue.

Buy Print Issue
Buy a Subscription

FIND OUT WHERE YOU CAN PICK UP A FREE COPY AROUND TOWN.

Morgantown Magazine Summer 2024 Edition

Please share, follow & like us :)

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
fb-share-icon
Instagram

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow us on Instagram