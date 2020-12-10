Style and More

Heritage Place will fill an empty niche in the independent senior living options in Morgantown.

Rendering courtesy of Heritage Place

Seniors looking for maintenance-free independent living in Morgantown have a big choice to make: Do they want to live in an apartment-style setting with little or nothing in the way of prepared meals and organized activities? Or do they want to go all the way to a formal senior living campus, like The Village at Heritage Point or Harmony Senior Services?

Heritage Place will bridge the gap. Under development by Ron Lytle and Jim Collins in partnership with Mon Health System, the independent living apartments at Heritage Place will take best advantage of a location beside Mon Health’s Village at Heritage Point.

“People will be able to choose a la carte access to programs at The Village at Heritage Point: meals in the dining room, trips, programs, and the medical director on-site,” says Mon Health President and CEO David Goldberg.

Among the appeals of the stylish 75-apartment facility is a grand atrium. “This will be heated and lit so people can feel like they’re spending time outside even in January and February,” says Lytle.

Heritage Place will also include several patio homes. The facility is expected to open in the fall of 2022.

