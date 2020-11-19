Stressed? That’s Just “Desserts” Spelled Backwards

Six local bakeries are ready for Thanksgiving Day special orders right now.

(From top left, left to right) 1. Apple Annie’s 2. Apple Annie’s 3. Terra Cafe 4. Phoenix Bakery 5. Hillside Taproom 6. The Cupcakerie, 7. Apple Annie’s 8. Apple Annie’s 9. Apple Annie’s

Whether you’ll have two or 12 people around the Thanksgiving table this year, there’s always room for dessert. If you’d rather leave the sweets to the professionals, check out the offerings from these local businesses. Get your order in soon.

1. Apple Annie’s makes to-die-for desserts. Try a Maple Walnut Cake or Butterscotch Pie this Thanksgiving. But hurry—orders must be in by Friday.

2. Morgantown’s go-to cupcake shop has something special in store for your holiday meal. Enjoy 20 percent off a six-pack of holiday flavors: Apple pie, pecan pie, and pumpkin pie cupcakes. Order by Tuesday and pick up no later than 2 p.m. Wednesday.

3. Hillside Taproom is new to the Morgantown dining scene, but its sweets taste like decades of kitchen know-how. Order a dozen Pumpkin Snickerdoodle or Compost cookies—that’s coffee grounds, potato chips, and butterscotch! Orders must be in by Saturday. Call 304.777.2287, or message them on Facebook.











4. Phoenix Bakery is taking special orders for all of the delicious fresh-baked goodies that fill its shelves. If you need fresh scones, biscotti, or a variety of fresh breads, get your order in ASAP by calling 304.381.4772 for pick-up by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

5. Terra Cafe makes some of the most beautiful treats in town. How about a Brown Butter Pumpkin or Cranberry Apple Pistachio cake this year? Order by Monday for pick up by 2 p.m. Wednesday. Check out the dessert menu here.

6. You’ll have to act fast to secure a slice of delicious from Venerable Bean Bakery. Pre-orders are available through Friday. Order here.