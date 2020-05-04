Still Looking for a Mom Gift? We Got You!

Five ways to help a West Virginia small business today.

1. Check out this great gift collection from Lost River Trading Post in Wardensville for the mountain mama in your life. Have it shipped directly to her here.

image courtesy of Lost River Trading Post

2. If your mom loves nothing better than sipping a warm cup of tea, check out these delightful boxes that can be shipped anywhere and are curated by The Tea Shoppe in Morgantown.

image courtesy of The Tea Shoppe at Seneca Center

3. For fashionista moms, Charlie Boutique in Charleston put together these amazing custom-designed Mother’s Day bags that can be picked up curbside or shipped for free.

image courtesy of Charlie Boutique

4. Gourmet moms will love these gift baskets designed by the German Street Marketplace Coffee & Candlery in Shepherdstown available for local pickup only.

image courtesy of German Street Marketplace Coffee & Candlery

5. If zen is your mom’s thing, check out the spring box by Riversong Spa in Bridgeport. It’s full of stuff she’ll love and can be ordered here.

image courtesy of Riversong Spa

posted on May 4, 2020