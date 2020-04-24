Stay Clean, Smell Good, and Help Small Biz

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today.

1. Hand washing while singing the chorus of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” just begs for high-quality, wonderful-smelling soap. Check out the creations at Brookstone Soaps in Huntington. They’re offering free shipping on all orders over $25. Time to stock up, here.

image courtesy of Brookestone Soaps

2. Appalachian Milk Soap in Cross Lanes sticks with a traditional way of soap, making just like our ancestors did it. Each bar is made by hand using all-natural goat milk, emu oil, and other high-quality ingredients. Try it out for yourself here.

image courtesy of Appalachian Milk Soap

3. The Silver Market Co. in Point Pleasant makes incredible smelling soaps that you’ll love using. The store is offering free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Check out their products here.

image courtesy of Silver Market Co.

4. Handcrafted bar soap from the Wild Mountain Soap Company in Fayetteville is really something special. It’s not only great at keeping you clean, but it’s also probably some of the prettiest soap you’ve ever seen. Check out the Appalachian-inspired products here.

image courtesy of Wild Mountain Soap Company

5. Hailing from Shepherdstown, the Wild Rose Soap Co. is another great place to stock up on great-looking and even better-smelling soaps. They also launched a buy one, give one hand sanitizer campaign. The extra bottle will be donated to a local nonprofit helping the elderly, sick, or homeless. Check out their products here.

image courtesy of Wild Rose Soap Co.

posted on April 24, 2020