Stay and Play

Mylan Park’s new KOA Holiday is a great spot for visitors—or even your own staycation.

Photographed by Laney Eichelberger

Your picture-perfect weekend vacay might look something like this: wake up to cozy campsite accommodations and enjoy your morning coffee with a side of great mountain views. Take Fido for a sunrise stroll, then let the kiddos take their pick from activities like basketball, swimming, and cross country galore. Finally, spend the evening shopping, dining, and toasting marshmallows under the stars.

It might sound too good to be true, but at Mylan Park’s new KOA Holiday, it’s as easy as parking the RV and planning your adventure.

The campground—one of just four KOAs in the state and the first in the north-central region—has been two and a half years in the making. Since its soft launch in May, 40 full-hookup RV sites have provided a home-away-from-home for campers looking to enjoy summertime to its fullest.

And that’s only phase one. By August, the campground will offer around 140 RV sites, 10 tent sites, and 22 cabins. Upon completion, Mylan Park will be home to one of the largest campgrounds in the state and one of the few motor home–friendly accommodations in Monongalia County.

There are three types of KOA campgrounds with varying standards: Journeys, Holidays, and Resorts. So, what makes Mylan Park’s campground a Holiday? Its size, as well as its number of amenities. Whereas a Journey provides comfortable accommodations for a traveler passing through the area, a Holiday encourages visitors to slow down and stay awhile. Proximity to attractions, deluxe digs, and on-site activities—like a playground and dog parks—are just a few perks that earn the Holiday title.

Playground and cabin areas are Under construction now—opening soon .

Speaking of perks, included in your reservation fee is an all-inclusive ticket to the Mylan Park experience. From the sports complex to the aquatic center to outdoor pickleball courts and more, campers can take advantage of the same resources as Mylan Park members.

And, with further upgrades, Mylan Park Executive Director Ron Justice says a luxurious Resort status is in the cards. It’s all part of a park-wide initiative to further enhance Morgantown for visitors and locals alike.

“We have opportunities for people to come to Morgantown and enjoy our high-quality facilities. Case in point was the 2025 USA Diving American Cup,” says Justice. “We can attract regional and national sporting activities, but at the same time, our local community is also very important—it’s a good balance.”

At the Mylan Park KOA, summertime fun is easy—according to Best of West Virginia and Best of Morgantown voters, Mylan Park is the Best Sports/Recreation Complex in the state and the Best Place to Take the Kids in town.

