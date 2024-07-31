Start School Ready

K-12 students can gear up at these back-to-school events.

Photo by Pixabay

It’s that time again! K-12 students return to school Tuesday, August 20. Here are some back-to-school events where families can score free supplies and services and ease into the fall semester.

Saturday, August 3

Back to School Bash, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

The biggest back-to-school giveaway each year, with supplies including backpacks, notebooks, pencils and markers, hygiene products, and lots more, organized by Pantry Plus More. Registration required. If you’d like to volunteer for this massive annual event, sign up here. Free

Mon County Center, 270 Mylan Park Lane

Friday, August 16

Back-to-School Carnival, 4–7 p.m.

Launch Pad Trampoline Park

Face painting, balloon twisting, carnival games, photo booth, school supply giveaways, snacks and prizes, and an hour of trampoline time. $20

22 Rousch Drive, Westover



Saturday, August 17

Free back-to-school haircuts, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

House of Hair

Haircuts are offered for children ages 5–12 on a first come, first served basis—registration required. Car seat and booster seat safety checks, fingerprinting, dental kits, and snacks will also be offered. Free

3041 University Avenue

Saturday, August 24

Back-to-School Bash, 1:30–3:30 p.m.

Champion Training Academy

Games, bounce house, aerial silks and tumbling demonstrations, vendors, food trucks, and live music courtesy of WV Sound Foundry, plus wellness checks and lots of giveaways. Free

930 Parkway Drive

Do you know of any other events? Add them to our free events calendar.

