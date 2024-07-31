Love what you're seeing? Get the weekly newsletter. Subscribe Today!

Morgantown magazine

Start School Ready

K-12 students can gear up at these back-to-school events.

Photo by Pixabay

It’s that time again! K-12 students return to school Tuesday, August 20. Here are some back-to-school events where families can score free supplies and services and ease into the fall semester.

Saturday, August 3
Back to School Bash, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

The biggest back-to-school giveaway each year, with supplies including backpacks, notebooks, pencils and markers, hygiene products, and lots more, organized by Pantry Plus More. Registration required. If you’d like to volunteer for this massive annual event, sign up here. Free
Mon County Center, 270 Mylan Park Lane






Friday, August 16
Back-to-School Carnival, 4–7 p.m.

Launch Pad Trampoline Park
Face painting, balloon twisting, carnival games, photo booth, school supply giveaways, snacks and prizes, and an hour of trampoline time. $20
22 Rousch Drive, Westover

Saturday, August 17
Free back-to-school haircuts, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

House of Hair
Haircuts are offered for children ages 5–12 on a first come, first served basis—registration required. Car seat and booster seat safety checks, fingerprinting, dental kits, and snacks will also be offered. Free
3041 University Avenue

Saturday, August 24
Back-to-School Bash, 1:30–3:30 p.m.

Champion Training Academy
Games, bounce house, aerial silks and tumbling demonstrations, vendors, food trucks, and live music courtesy of WV Sound Foundry, plus wellness checks and lots of giveaways. Free
930 Parkway Drive






Do you know of any other events? Add them to our free events calendar.

