Spring Ailments, Eased Naturally

Get relief from vertigo, allergies, and migraines at Roman’s Acupuncture & Wellness.

Certain ailments flare up every spring and fall, says Stacy Roman at Roman’s Acupuncture & Wellness. Stacy has been offering wellness services for three decades, and she sees clients seeking relief from the same conditions every year. “In the spring, we always see people come in for seasonal vertigo, spring allergies, and migraines.”

All of these can be dramatically lessened or even relieved completely through combinations of holistic therapies offered by Roman’s Acupuncture & Wellness. To make these services accessible to anyone, Stacy is offering a discounted Breathe Easy package.

Everyone who suffers from seasonal vertigo, spring allergies, and migraines can benefit from acupuncture and halotherapy in the salt room. Additional services are tailored to specific ailments:

Vertigo Wellness providers have found success using HUGO pulsed electromagnetic field therapy, or PEMF therapy, and HALO light therapy to relieve persistent seasonal vertigo through detoxification and reduced inflammation.

Homeopathy is a gentle and effective approach. And AAT—that’s Advanced Allergy Therapeutics—retrains the body non-invasively. By eliminating sensitivities to stimulants that are not inherently harmful, it can relieve seasonal, food, and environmental allergies. Migraines Herbal therapies are beneficial for reducing migraine headaches. And in cases where the migraine is triggered by a toxin in the body, a detoxifying IonCleanse foot bath can make the difference.

Get the right treatment plan for you with a free consultation, a $50 value—call and schedule the Breathe Easy package by April 30. Roman’s Acupuncture & Wellness will coordinate your services in a short series of visits.

The team offering services at Roman’s includes Brooke, a licensed massage therapist; Megan, a licensed aesthetician; and Stacy, a licensed acupuncturist with a master’s degree in Oriental medicine who regularly broadens and updates her skills with additional certifications. The clinic is in a restful setting just five minutes past the Star City bridge on U.S. Route 19.



1762 Blue Horizon Drive, 304.322.0093