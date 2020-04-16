Spend That Stimulus Check Here

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today.

1. There are plenty of reasons to spoil the ones you love—and don’t forget, Mother’s Day is right around the corner. Take a virtual shopping trip to River Fair Trade in Morgantown or Wolfe Creek Gallery in Lewisburg. You just might find something they’ll love.

image courtesy of River Fair Trade

2. Consider planning a future romantic weekend with your honey in one of West Virginia’s fabulous bed and breakfasts. Find a complete list of them here.

image courtesy of West Virginia Bed & Breakfast Association

3. Your hair and nails are probably feeling the effects of quarantine, and you’re likely missing your hair stylist, nail tech, or barber more than ever. Consider a show of faith and schedule that appointment, stock up on products they sell, or buy a gift certificate for use later. It will mean the world to them.

4. There’s never been a better time to try yoga, and Wellbeing Solutions is offering online classes. Learn more here.

image courtesy of Well Being Solutions WV

5. Check out these unique West Virginia–made items from Allegheny Treenware in Thornton. Kitchen utensils have never looked so interesting. Order some today. For more West Virginia-made products, check out Appalachian Gallery, too.

image courtesy of Allegheny Teenware

posted on April 16, 2020