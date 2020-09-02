Fall in Love with Fairmont

Fairmont, just a 30-minute drive from Morgantown, has a lot to offer: picturesque falls, miles of hiking and biking trails, and good eats—a day of fun for the whole family.

It’s Labor Day weekend—you know what that means. The kids are going back to school (maybe), and the first day of fall is less than three weeks away. Are you having some serious summer FOMO? Here’s how to make the most of one of summer’s last weekends.

Follow Interstate 79 south to Prickett’s Fort State Park, where you’ll start your day back in time—in 1774, to be exact. Get a glimpse of life on the western Virginia frontier with a tour of Prickett’s Fort, a re-creation of an 18th century refuge for early European settlers, and the original 19th century Job Prickett House.

Let’s get this bread. Country Club Bakery, established in 1927, is home of the original pepperoni roll. Grab a dozen for $15; they’ll keep you fueled throughout your next stop.

Take a little side trip for a hike along the banks of the Tygart Valley River at Valley Falls State Park. The Rhododendron Trail meets up with the Rocky Trail for a three-plus-mile loop that begins and ends at the falls. After your hike, bask on the banks of the river and check out the park’s main attraction, Valley Falls, totally worthy of a photo-op.











Now that the day is in full swing, practice your putt at Coal Country Mini Golf. Loser buys ice cream at local favorites Pufferbelly’s Food and Ice Cream Station or Dairy Creme Corner.

Then it’s winner, winner, hot dog dinner! Grab some cheap eats at Woody’s Restaurant. We always eat our hot dogs the West Virginia way, with sauce (a.k.a. chili), coleslaw, and mustard.

There’s lots more to craft a day in Fairmont around: Joe N’ Throw coffee shop and pottery studio, Palatine Park along the Mon River, The Rambling Root’s local beer and good eats, Muriale’s Italian Kitchen, and other great spots. Make the day your own!