Spectacular Style

The WVU student fashion show comes back to wow us on May 3.

Photo Credit Dennis Madigan

It’s that time of year again when we get to experience a taste of the runway, right here in Morgantown. Students from the Fashion, Dress, and Merchandising Program at WVU will be showcasing their work on Friday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the ballroom of the WVU Erickson Alumni Center.

This year’s theme is Fashioning a New Era, in celebration of the program’s move to the School of Art and Design as part of WVU’s academic transformation. The show includes a segment highlighting the idea of transformation through garments that transform to another look for extra wearability options.

Another segment highlights zero-waste designs. In conjunction with the WVU Engineering Department, student fashions include aspects of 3D printing, circuitry, engineered zero-waste patterns, and laser cutting.

More looks will showcase student work with block printing on fabric, embroidery, and technology. You can also look forward to senior collections inspired by ’90s grunge and glam, the balance between death and beauty, modern doll, Pittsburgh, and pop art.

Something special about this year’s event is the opportunity for high school students to see what goes on behind the scenes of the fashion show. High schoolers who have registered for Behind the Scenes will see the afternoon rehearsals, meet the students involved in the event, and get a tour of the school and the program before having dinner and attending the show.

The culmination of students’ hard work each year, the WVU Fashion Show always impresses. “A lot of students get national and international recognition,” says Associate Professor of Fashion, Dress, and Merchandising Colleen Moretz.

This year’s fashion show is emceed by Erica Mokay, anchor of CBS News Pittsburgh, and judges are attending from local area boutiques and cities as far as New York. Tickets are $25 when purchased ahead of time and $30 at the door.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN