The materials cost $3,000, “already cut and fitted.”



Images courtesy of @historicmorgantown

“The Alhambra” is a classic foursquare Mission style Sears kit home. This spacious home was built c. 1925 on Euclid Avenue for Dr. Charles M. Bray.

Bray was a popular physician and surgeon in Morgantown. He served as a medical officer in World War I and returned to Morgantown to open his own practice in 1919.



