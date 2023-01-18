Treat yourself to some of the most satisfying winter warmers in Morgantown.
It’s soup season! There’s nothing like a steaming bowl of deliciousness to warm your bones or beat back the sniffles—and better still if someone else makes it for you. Here are five—OK, seven—great Morgantown soups you can order at will.
Saigon Pho Kitchen’s Pho
Why order it: Vietnamese pho is health itself in a bowl. Order this traditional rice noodle soup with chicken, vegetarian, or beef bone broth. The many fresh sauces and garnishes—like bean sprouts, basil, peanuts, and lime—really make it zing.
Vanessa’s Kitchen’s Tomato Basil Bisque
Why order it: What’s more comforting than tomato soup? Delivered with croutons and focaccia, Vanessa’s Kitchen’s rich and full-flavored version will warm you through.
Bacon, Bourbon & Beer’s White Cheddar Soup
Why order it: It’s rich, creamy, aromatic, and deeply satisfying—a cozy hug. Bacon and crostini complete the package.
Ta-Khrai Thai Cafe’s Tom Kha Gai
Why order it: Chicken, mushrooms, and tomatoes are cooked in a tangy lemongrass broth accented with lime juice, all smoothed with a dash of coconut milk. Absolutely soul-nourishing. Other protein options are available, too.
Daily lunch specials from Sargasso
Why order it: When you need a midday warm-up, Sargasso’s three daily chef’s-choice soups—delivery available for lunch only—should be your first thought. Call to ask about the soups of the day, then pick something delicious and place your order.
