Somebunny Made Something Eggciting for You

Fragrant flowers, fuzzy baby animals, and fresh foods—Easter is a time to welcome spring and create memorable family moments. This Easter season, help your kids form new memories with handmade gifts available at the Rare Form Markets + Music Spring Fling on Saturday, March 25, at the Mon County Center at Mylan Park.

Cassandra’s Cookie Creations Cookies and crafts are what we’re all about, and Cassandra Hamilton has combined both for the perfect holiday activity with your little ones—and big kids and grown-ups have fun with these paint-your-own vanilla sugar cookies shaped like Easter eggs, too. Kits will be available for presale starting March 23 in regular and new gluten-free options. Sign up for emails to place an order, and visit Hamilton at the Spring Fling to scoop up more sweet treats. She also offers cookie-decorating classes that are just right for a spring birthday party or a fun afternoon with the kids.









Marie x3 Danielle Barnett transforms balls of yarn into something magical. Her favorite crochet projects are amigurumi, the Japanese art of crocheting stuffed creatures. Her most popular items include Mothman dolls, octopi, whales, and bumble bees. These plushies make a colorful addition to Easter baskets—or pre-order a larger animal for a sweet, sentimental birthday gift. Barnett’s talent runs the gamut, and she’s happy to accept special requests for your favorite creatures, from axolotls to zebras.

A Traveling Spirit Vintage Are you the “host with the most,” or do you have plans to visit one for Easter dinner? In either case, Emily Mittermaier has a unique item for you. Throughout her travels, Mittermaier seeks out collectibles in vintage and antique stores across the country. Glassware is one of her favorite things to salvage and rehome for a second chance. Browse her assortment of serving ware, vases, and upcycled items at the Spring Fling to find finishing touches that are just right for your holiday table this spring. Capital Letter Jordan Craigo uses her creative talents and her precise, artful hand-lettering skills to help others celebrate life’s big and small moments. Her quality home decor and holiday items add a memorable touch of class and a whimsical note of nostalgia. This Easter, add a custom name tag to your little one’s Easter basket: Capital Letter offers bunnies, eggs, and a variety of classic shapes with pastel lettering for keepsakes your kids or grandkids will enjoy for years to come. Use the code RAREFORM on your pre-order for free market pickup.









Scrunch.skis Get outside and explore more with your little ones and these impeccably crafted foraging bags. Whether you’re hunting for Easter eggs or foraging for herbs, mushrooms, and other wild treasures, these totes are top-notch. Carolyn Helenski chooses adorable fabrics for her drawstring satchels with and without handles. She encourages customers to dive deeper into the wonders waiting in the nearest forest. Snag a bag at the Spring Fling—or reach out on Instagram to request a custom order—and let Helenski create a sentimental gift for your favorite outdoor enthusiast.

Learn more about the 60-plus talented artisans, bakers, makers, and small business owners who are bringing memory-making magic to the Spring Fling, then RSVP on Facebook.

