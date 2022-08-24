Some QBs Have Fared Better Than Others Against Pitt

Refresh your match-up history before the big game.
When J.T. Daniels takes his first snap against Pitt on September 1, it will be his first-ever Backyard Brawl. Let’s take a look at how some of WVU’s most well-known quarterbacks have fared in this gridiron classic.
Oliver Luck (1978–1981)
0 Wins / 4 Losses
In 1979, WVU played its final game in old Mountaineer Field when Pitt visited on November 10. Pitt was by far the superior team, led by All-American quarterback Dan Marino. WVU gave Pitt all they could handle in a 24–17 loss to the Panthers.
Image courtesy of WVU Athletics
Jeff Hostetler (1983–1984)
2 Wins / 0 Losses
In 1983, Hostetler led the #7 Mountaineers over Big East rival Pitt 24–21, the first victory over Pitt in seven years. Hostetler led a game-winning drive that he capped out with a bootleg touchdown run for victory.
Image courtesy of WVU Athletics
Major Harris (1987–1989)
1 Win / 1 Loss / 1 Tie
In 1988, WVU dismantled Pitt 31–10 on their way to an undefeated season and a match-up for the national championship against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. Many believe the 1988 team was the best WVU team of all time.
Image courtesy of WVU Athletics
Marc Bulger (1996–1999)
3 Wins / 1 Loss
Pittsburgh native Marc Bulger threw 6 touchdown passes in a 52–14 win over Pitt in 1998. He finished the game with 26 completions for 409 total yards.
IMAGE COURTESY OF WVU FOOTBALL
Pat White (2005–2008)
2 Wins / 2 Losses
In a 45–27 win in 2006, White threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns. His 200-plus rushing and passing yards makes him one of only eight players in NCAA history to do so in a game.
Image courtesy of WVU Athletics
