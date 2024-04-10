Some Love for Us Townies

Pizza Al’s & Bar appreciates the community with Townie Nights.

When a Morgantown business has thrived for over half a century, a lot of credit is due to us townies. Now, Pizza Al’s recognizes that with Townie Nights at its newest location—Pizza Al’s & Bar.

“You get to see people you haven’t seen for a while. They come, they talk and laugh, they stay for a while and really enjoy themselves. It’s like a reunion, but fun,” says Albino “Pizza Al” Roperti’s daughter, Rachel, who manages the pizza shop and bar. “My beautiful friend Sharon Doyle, she’s the mayor of Star City, and her husband Bobby Doyle and my friends Andy and Tracy Laskody came up with Townie Night, and it has turned out to be something really special.”

After decades serving up crisp, thin-crust pizzas—Al Roperti modestly dodges our estimate of 10 million pies, but acknowledges he must have served multiple millions by now—Pizza Al’s is serving a third generation of Morgantown residents. “The other night, we had a gentleman here who grew up in town and has been eating my dad’s pizza since 1970,” Rachel says. “His son grew up with my dad’s pizza, and now the son’s kids are growing up with my dad’s pizza.”

The pizza shop, which now has five locations, has always been a supporter of the community, donating pizzas to fundraisers and sponsoring sports teams. “We support local businesses, and they support us,” Rachel says. Townie Night is one more way of giving back. “It’s a Friday night event, and we have our pizza special, discounted beer prices, and $4 margaritas.”

Townie Night usually takes place about once a month—check Facebook for the next one. Pizza Al’s & Bar also has occasional live music and plans to add karaoke and trivia nights to the event calendar. It’s open seven days a week, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.