Some Bunny Loves Brunch

These local restaurants and bakeries are ready for Easter.

Courtesy of The Cupcakerie

Mark your calendar—Easter is next weekend, April 4. You can take it easy in the kitchen and support a small business at the same time by heading to one of these restaurants and bakeries after the Easter bunny stops at your house.

Hang with your peeps at The Winchester and grab brunch from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Morgantown’s newest steak and seafood restaurant will offer an all-you-can-eat buffet that will include prime rib, honey glazed ham, dill caper salmon bites, grilled Mahi topped with mango chutney, assorted desserts, and more.

Celebrate the spring holiday the Terra way. Terra Cafe will be offering its signature brunch menu featuring Easter specials and spring-themed pastries from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If the weather is nice, head out to the back patio to enjoy sunshine and spring weather.

Head to one of Morgantown’s favorite brunch and breakfast destinations, Iron Horse Tavern. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., they’ll be serving up delicious brunch specials. Try our favorites, the chicken and waffles and buckwheat donut holes. Make reservations fast, as their schedule is already beginning to fill up.

Brunch it up at Sargasso from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This fine-dining restaurant offers an upscale experience that we love. Hurry—reservations are recommended.

Embrace springtime at Tropics Restaurant & Bar. You can’t go wrong with the stuffed french toast or shrimp and grits—and try a tropical drink like the peach bellini. Call ahead to reserve a table if you have a party over 10. Aloha!

Carbs don’t count on Sunday, and brunch can technically be cupcakes—right? Stop by Morgantown’s favorite cupcake shop, The Cupcakerie. Want an extra sweet treat? Get 20 percent off orders April 2–3 when you mention this story! Now that’s a deal we can sink our teeth into.