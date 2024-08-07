So Many Tomatoes!

You can’t go wrong with this gazpacho recipe.

If only we could spread the tomato harvest out throughout the year—right? Instead we get it practically all at once. Whether you’re growing your own, a member of a CSA, or sharing in a neighbor’s bounty, you may be wondering right about now what else you can possibly do with tomatoes.

If you’ve had your fill of caprese salads, BLTs, and fresh marinaras for this season and don’t feel like canning any more than you already have, may we recommend WV Living magazine’s Tomato Gazpacho recipe? It’s easy and refreshing and has a delicious balance of sweet, tangy, and piquante. If you want to alter the balance, it’s also extremely forgiving.

Spend the few extra minutes preparing the basil oil—it makes the presentation so much prettier, and it adds a little sumpm–sumpm to the flavor, too. Serve the soup with a crusty bread for a perfect hot-weather meal.

Tomato Gazpacho Packed with veggies and just a touch of spice, this cool and refreshing soup pulls fresh ingredients straight from your garden and requires zero time on the stove. Pair with your favorite bread to sit back and savor. Prepared, styled, and photographed by Carla Witt Ford Print Recipe Pin Recipe Ingredients 1 small red onion

3 cucumbers peeled and seeded

1 large red bell pepper seeded, ribs removed

1 jalapeño pepper seeded, ribs removed

2½ pounds tomatoes

2 small cloves of garlic peeled

½ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon sea salt

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar Tomato Basil Oil Handful fresh basil leaves

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup cherry tomatoes halved

Sea salt Instructions TO MAKE THE SOUP Puree all soup ingredients. Cover and chill for at least 3 hours. TO MAKE THE BASIL OIL Finely chop basil. Place in a small bowl and cover with the olive oil. Add the halved cherry tomatoes and a generous pinch of salt. Toss to combine, then taste and adjust salt. Set aside. TO ASSEMBLE Pour soup into chilled bowls. Garnish with basil oil. Serve immediately. Notes YIELD: 4–6 servings

