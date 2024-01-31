Snip Snip!

Morgantown’s Spay Neuter Incentive Program of West Virginia has big goals.

Photo by Andrew S on Unsplash

When Carrie Curtis was a child, she spent a lot of time helping her father at their local humane society. “It was such a sad situation, how many animals had to be euthanized,” she says. “I made a promise to come back to my home state, and, if I could do something, I would.”

Curtis followed through with her promise in July 2022 when she returned to establish the Spay Neuter Incentive Program of West Virginia. Located in Sabraton, SNIP WV addresses a very real need: Of some 66,000 dogs and cats in households in Monongalia County, more than 12,000 are not spayed or neutered, according to estimates used by the Federation of Humane Organizations of West Virginia—and almost none of nearly 11,000 stray cats in the county are spayed or neutered.

SNIP WV prides itself on being the first low-cost, high-volume clinic of its kind in the Morgantown area. By offering reduced-price spay and neuter procedures, the SNIP WV team is actively reducing the number of homeless animals on the streets and in shelters and cutting down on the number of animals that are euthanised. Since opening less than two years ago, the team has performed more than 7,000 spay and neuter procedures—including more than 700 procedures on community cats in 2023 alone, keeping thousands of future unwanted cats off the streets.

In recognition of National Spay / Neuter Awareness Month, consider trapping a feral cat for a spay or neuter procedure at SNIP WV—or make a cash or wishlist-item donation here.

