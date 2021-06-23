Small Town, Big Past

Little Star City has a surprising lot of history. Celebrate it this saturday.

Images courtesy of Upper Monongahela River Association

Founded in 1907, Star City was named for a glass factory—Star Glass Company. The little town on the Mon came to house more than a dozen glass factories and, along the way, it elected itself a Socialist mayor and council more than a few times and hosted an important cross-river ferry.











It’s a little town with a lot of history, and this coming Saturday, June 26, a ribbon cutting at Edith B. Barill Riverfront Park will celebrate that colorful past with a set of 10 informational plaques.

The plaques tell the story of Star City from the precolonial period to the modern day. They cover everything from the town’s rich immigrant history and the B&O Railroad to the lock and dam system and Mon River water quality. For people who like their history in pictures, the plaques have plenty of historical photos, too.







The 11 a.m. ribbon cutting is a great chance to get out on the rail-trail or enjoy Star City’s choice spot on the river. All are welcome, masks are optional, and refreshments will be provided.

