Small Gestures Today Can Make Big Impacts Tomorrow

Check out five ways that you can help West Virginia small businesses today.
1. Let the Easter Bunny relax this year. Order an Easter gift today from Holl’s Chocolate.
2. Buy a gift certificate from a hair stylist or massage therapist to use later. You’ll probably need it when this is all over.
3. Send a little piece of West Virginia to someone you’re thinking about with one of these postcards by Base Camp Printing Company.
4. Order a bubble basket for your spring posies or Easter eggs from Blenko.
5. Yesterday was national take-out day. Today, pay it forward. Order food from a local restaurant and have it delivered to a housebound senior. These restaurants are waiting for your call.
compiled by Holly Leleux-Thubron
Leave a Comment