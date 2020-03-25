Small Gestures Today Can Make Big Impacts Tomorrow

Check out five ways that you can help West Virginia small businesses today.

1. Let the Easter Bunny relax this year. Order an Easter gift today from Holl’s Chocolate.

image courtesy of Holl’s

2. Buy a gift certificate from a hair stylist or massage therapist to use later. You’ll probably need it when this is all over.

3. Send a little piece of West Virginia to someone you’re thinking about with one of these postcards by Base Camp Printing Company.

image courtesy of Base Camp Printing Co.

4. Order a bubble basket for your spring posies or Easter eggs from Blenko.

image courtesy of Blenko Glass Company

5. Yesterday was national take-out day. Today, pay it forward. Order food from a local restaurant and have it delivered to a housebound senior. These restaurants are waiting for your call.

image courtesy of Rosemary’s Thyme

compiled by Holly Leleux-Thubron