Six Gift Ideas for Teacher Appreciation Day

Six ways that you can help a West Virginia small business and spoil the teachers.

After a tumultuous and unprecedented year in education, make sure your children’s teachers feel the love. Teacher Appreciation Week kicks off on May 3, followed by Teacher Appreciation Day on May 4. Show your appreciation with one of these ideas any teacher will love.

1. Get them a gift card to a local restaurant. Just a few suggestions: Black Bear Burritos, Iron Horse Tavern, The Winchester of Morgantown, and Mario’s Fishbowl, to name a few.

image courtesy of Black Bear Burritos

2. Buy them a cup of coffee, or a month’s worth. Local coffee shops that would love to sell you a gift card include: Terra Cafe, The Grind, Quantum Bean Coffee, Blue Moose Cafe, and Almost Heaven Desserts & Coffee Shop. Is your child’s teacher not a coffee drinker? Snag a gift card from The Tea Shoppe at the Seneca Center.

3. Brighten their day with flowers, the perfect gesture when practicing social distancing. Order from Coombs Flowers, Zaccagnini Morgantown Florist, Galloway’s Florist, or Bella Fiore.

image courtesy of Zaccagnini Morgantown Florist

4. Send them a gift card to an office supply store that can be used when they prepare their classrooms again in the fall. Order a gift card from James & Law Co. in Clarksburg, Adams Office Supply in Fairmont, or Wheeling Office Supply in Wheeling.



image courtesy of James & Law Company

5. Treat them to a mani or pedi, or both, at a local spa. Consider Tuscan Sun Spa with locations in Clarksburg, Fairmont, and Morgantown, Mountain Laurel Spa in Roanoke, Hillbrook Inn & Spa in Charles Town, or The West Spa at Oglebay.

image courtesy of Tuscan Sun Spa

6. Spoil them by sending the best of West Virginia directly to their doorstep—or classroom. Order a WV Loving Local box and show some love to local businesses around the state while shipping a perfectly handcrafted and curated box to them. Our favorite boxes include the WV Sweet Loving Box—perfect for any sweet tooth—and the Taste of WV Loving Box that includes gourmet treats from the Mountain State.