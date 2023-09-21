Six Morgantown Music Venues

Didn’t get those Taylor Swift tickets? You can still enjoy live music right here in Morgantown.

Kaylee Boyce at 123 Pleasant Street, Photographed by Dark Hills Media

Morgantown has a great selection of independent clubs and small stages where you can catch a show in an intimate setting. These six venues host everything from open mics to national touring acts—they’re all worth checking out.

There’s no place in Morgantown as widely known for its regular live music as 123 Pleasant Street. It got its start in the early 1980s when the Morgantown-legendary Marsha Ferber and friends created a space where anyone could unite in their love of music. 123 Pleasant Street is the perfect space for that, hosting local, regional, and national bands spanning genres from country to punk and anything in between multiple nights a week.

The Shoats at Gene’s Beer Garden, Photographed by Al Bonner

Gene’s Beer Garden is another local favorite where you can find artists from your neck of the woods or much farther. The bar is a longtime staple in the Greenmont neighborhood, hosting live music every weekend, ranging from folk, blues, and country to pop and rock music. Many famous acts have graced this stage, including artists like Tyler Childers. Grace Campbell at The Encore, Photographed by Broken Records Studios

Brand new to Morgantown is The Encore, a rustic listening room and event space with a passion for the preservation and performance of traditional American music. Its mission is to grow the local live music scene, expose new artists, and provide a concert-like atmosphere that audiences and artists deserve—and it is further adored thanks to its BYOB policy. Notable local names such as Chris Haddox and William Matheny have taken the stage here. Trevor Cooke & Out oF Phase at the Art Bar, Photographed by Broken Records Studios

The Art Bar of Morgantown on High Street is a favorite among the younger musicians in town. Owned and operated by Robert Abel and Stephen Wilson, The Art Bar provides artists a place to showcase their talents and skills by hosting open mics, poetry nights, jam sessions, and more. This venue has become more than just a bar—it’s a place where all of the arts can thrive.

Since 1949, Mundy’s Place in First Ward has been a neighborhood watering hole offering great food, cold drinks, and live music. Right on the edge of town, it provides a relaxing hometown pub atmosphere that’s great for those who prefer a calmer Friday night. Mundy’s hosts a plethora of live musicians and open mics—you can find yourself a booth or bar seat and grab a beer to relax on the weekend while listening to live local tunes.

Tropics at Cheat Lake brings a different atmosphere to the live music scene. The Hawaiian-style interior design and exterior decor transport you to an island getaway, while the music can vary from DJ tunes to country bands. Managing an incredible stage and sound set-up, Tropics is well-known for its quality selection of local and national touring musicians.

