Sister Hazel Rocks Morgantown This Friday

Country? Pop? See them for free at the Ruby Amphitheater and decide for yourself.

Image courtesy of Sister Hazel

Gainesville, Florida, band Sister Hazel—you’ve tapped your toes to its runaway 1997 hit “All For You”—has been branded rock, pop, grunge, and all flavors of country over the years, but it’s always guaranteed to be upbeat and fun.

Formed in 1993, the band was named for Sister Hazel Williams, manager of a homeless shelter in acoustic guitarist Ken Block’s hometown, and it’s had a heart for good causes ever since. The platinum-selling band’s 10th album, 2020’s Elements, was a double-disc compilation, and band members are working on new material now.

We caught up with slide guitarist Ryan Newell to learn a little more before the show.

Q: Your sound has changed over the years. Has the evolution of sound technology played a major role in that?

Sister Hazel’s Ryan Newell: I think our sound changes with the song writing more than the technology. When we write songs that take on a different direction, we follow that with the sounds and treatment. The main difference now is being able to use plug-ins on a computer to get the different sounds, which is much quicker.

Q: If Sister Hazel threw a party and could invite one other band to play, who would it be?

RN: We have always been good friends with the Hootie guys. We have so much in common, and a great time is guaranteed!

Q: What’s next for Sister Hazel?

RN: We are doing a Europe cruise in mid-September. We plan on recording new material in the next few months, and we have our annual Rock Boat cruise early next year. And we are always touring.

The Company Stores from Charleston opens for Sister Hazel at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 19, in a free show at the amphitheater, part of the Ruby Summer Concert Series.

