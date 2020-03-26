Simple Little Gestures Can Change the World

Five ways that you can help West Virginia small businesses today.

1. Homemade biscuits are food for the soul. Ingredients for them are hard to come by in stores. Place an order for a box of Teays Valley Biscuit Mix, and you’ll have a fresh batch in no time.

image courtesy of Tasty Blend

2. Care for your beard and mustache at home like a pro with Mountaineer Brand products. Act now and your whole order over $35 ships free.

image courtesy of Mountaineer Brand

3. Find solace with yoga as you shelter in place. BlissBlissBliss is offering virtual yoga classes. Other services are also available by appointment. Find classes at @theblissblissbliss on Facebook or theblissblissbliss.com

image courtesy of Bliss Bliss Bliss

4. West Virginia has produced some incredible authors. See for yourself and purchase one online at wvbookco.com.

image courtesy of West Virginia Book Company

5. It’s never too early to plan ahead. Start planning a West Virginia vacation for 2021 and book it. You’ll probably get great rates, and it will give you something to look forward to.

image courtesy of WV Living

compiled by Holly Leleux-Thubron