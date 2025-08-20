Shops So Neat They Can’t Be Beat

These BOM25 top gift shops have something special for every occasion.

Feeling generous? Send your loved ones something sweet from one of the Best of Morgantown Best Gift Shops to let them know you’re thinking of them.

No. 4

River Fair Trade is the perfect spot to pick up a handmade gift for a good friend. You’ll find artisan-made fair-trade apparel, decor, personal care products, and more from around the world—items you won’t find anywhere else in town.

No. 3

You’ll feel like you’re stepping back in time when you shop at Old Stone House gift shop. The building dates back to 1795—but its housewares, decor, and ladies’ accessories are in-the-now.

No. 2

Tanner’s Alley produces the finest handmade leather goods around, everything from purses and wallets to briefcases, jackets, and more. Rock the style of a posh artisan bag without the hefty price tag.

No. 1

For personal artisan gifts you won’t find anywhere else, look no further than Hoot and Howl. This five-time Best Gift Shop winner is chock full of unique art, stationery, decor, and much more, all at prices that will make you want to visit again soon.

