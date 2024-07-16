Shop Where the Secret Agents Shop

The new Morgantown store SpySite elevates your surveillance with cutting-edge gadgets.

Photos by Madeline Hager

Wanna catch bad guys? This new family-owned business allows you to play detective while keeping you and your loved ones safe. SpySite, opened this summer on Chestnut Ridge Road, is perfect for students and Morgantown locals who want extra protection in their daily lives.

SpySite’s goal is providing security in a fun but secret way, according to owner Diana Haber. It offers hidden cameras, wearable sound recorders, and other self-defense gadgets—devices that Haber says allow people to protect their assets and their loved ones subtly.

Haber moved her business here from New Jersey and says her family is enjoying the change of pace. “We sincerely thought that we would be a great fit,” she says. “We want to make sure that we become a resource to the community and empower the residents with tools and knowledge that helps them do what they need for their safety.”

SpySite products have helped people in some intense situations. “We’ve had customers that have used our technologies to help build a case for child abuse, domestic violence, and things like that.” she says. “We’ve worked with a few different investigative agencies within law enforcement, too.” SpySite’s hidden cameras have been used to gather evidence, and its camera detectors have helped law enforcement detect hidden cameras in places they shouldn’t be.

Morgantown customers are already being helped by SpySite products. “They’re walking to the parking lot at nighttime and they feel a little bit uneasy,” Haber says. “They feel much more comfortable knowing that they have pepper spray.”

For customers new to security and surveillance, Haber suggests starting with a camera detector. “It doesn’t matter if you introduce your very own spy equipment if somebody’s already spying on you,” she says. Next, she recommends securing your space. The shop offers hidden cameras disguised as innocent-looking devices like phone chargers, oil diffusers, and watches so you can make sure no bad guys are on your tail.

SpySite doesn’t just leave you with your gadgets—the company makes sure you have a plan and know how to work your equipment, too. See its YouTube channel for more information.

