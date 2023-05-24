Shop Small Ya’ll

Purchase with pride from local allies and LGBTQ+-owned businesses at the Summer Shindig on June 10.
Y’all can shop small at the second annual Summer Shindig at Mylan Park on Saturday, June 10. June is Pride Month, and event organizer Rare Form Markets + Music celebrates all members of the community. Expressing oneself freely is the true meaning of Pride Month—check out this sampling of Summer Shindig vendors who are sharing their special gifts with the world.
Dirty Hippie Co.
At Dirty Hippie Co., Shenna Drain-Rodriguez pours positivity, inclusivity, and creativity into candle form. Each scent she crafts is reminiscent of your favorite munchies, music, and mischief. Pick up a rainbow Pride Prayer candle to shine a light on the people you love always, all ways at the Summer Shindig. $5 from each Pride candle and T-shirt sold will be donated to Project Rainbow. Use code LOVEISLOVE23 for 10% off your online purchase until June 30.
Hill & Holler Herbal Co.
Hill & Holler Herbal Co. forages the finest fresh ingredients to create handcrafted herbal blends loaded with good intentions and natural remedies. Caroline Nicholas takes pride in acquiring knowledge from the deep roots running through these mountains. Nicholas offers an inclusive variety of products, including the Y’all Means All Tea Collection—a reminder to others to “never be ashamed of their true colors.”
Acute Peach
Expression through art and design is one of Acute Peach owner Lizzy Hannah’s strengths. Each design brings a smile to your face, and her newest design is no exception. Your inner child will jump for joy when you cover your next notebook or water bottle with these colorful, cute critters. Use the code “PRIDEPASS20” in her Etsy shop for 20% off all orders through June, or pick up some stickers and prints from her booth at the Summer Shindig.
Sacred Totems
Moment Johnson has a unique talent and the skills it takes to transform an ancient piece of nature into timeless art. Johnson’s stone pendants and other hand-carved objects focus her energy into intentional jewelry with healing powers. Combining several stones, a craft known as intarsia, results in unique arrangements like this stunning rainbow chakra pendant and many like it available at the Summer Shindig. Stop by her booth to browse and bring home your very own treasure.
Paint Misbehavin’
Having your face painted can transform you into something magical. Pride Month encourages everyone to be their most jubilant, authentic self. Kristy Aldridge helps people of all ages show the world new ways to experience happiness and sends smiles radiating everywhere. Celebrate Pride with us by having your face painted at the Summer Shindig—and you can also book Aldridge for your special occasions through her website.
We say “Shop Small Y’all” because Y’all means ALL, and ALL are welcome at every Rare Form Markets + Music event. See you at the Mon County Center at Mylan Park 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on June 10. Be part of something we all can feel good about in our community.
Images courtesy of each respective vendor.
