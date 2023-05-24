Shop Small Ya’ll

Having your face painted can transform you into something magical. Pride Month encourages everyone to be their most jubilant, authentic self. Kristy Aldridge helps people of all ages show the world new ways to experience happiness and sends smiles radiating everywhere. Celebrate Pride with us by having your face painted at the Summer Shindig—and you can also book Aldridge for your special occasions through her website.

We say “Shop Small Y’all” because Y’all means ALL, and ALL are welcome at every Rare Form Markets + Music event. See you at the Mon County Center at Mylan Park 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on June 10. Be part of something we all can feel good about in our community.

