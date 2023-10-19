Shop Small for Your DIY Halloween Costume

Find the makings of a first-prize disguise at the October 28 Fall Festival at Mylan Park.
Give your Halloween costume its finishing touches or create one from scratch at the Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 28 at Mylan Park. Go early to Shop Small with 50 vendors sharing their creations, then join the second annual Costume Parade and Contest at 1 p.m. Here are a few vendors who are happy to help you take your trick-or-treating to the next level.
Daun’s Designs
Devanie Carpenter started Daun’s Designs as a way to channel her energy in a creative way to cope with stress by making intricate pieces of wearable art using crystals and wire. Her pieces are the perfect addition to your witch, mystic, magician, hippie, fairy, or wizard costume. They can also add an enchanting element to your wardrobe all year long. Shop on her website and pick up your order at the market, or get to her booth early and snag something shiny to complete your costume in time for the parade.
Foreverlinx
If you’ve ever dreamed of being draped in gold and sparkly jewels and gems, you’re in for a real treat: Mimi Nguyen from Foreverlinx is setting up her permanent jewelry bar at the Fall Festival, featuring customizable 14k gold–filled and sterling silver, meant-to-be-lived-in jewelry. This unique, no-clasp method of welding on seamless anklets, bracelets, necklaces, and even rings has become popular for all ages. Each design is a timeless classic you’ll never want to take off, with room to add layers over time. Bring your BFF and get matching strands, add initials for your favorite people, or create your own meaningful combination. Call it part of your Barbie Girl costume.
Bobbin & Broom
If you’re hunting your favorite local cryptids this Halloween, you’re in luck—Bobbin & Broom will have a few lurking around its booth. Elizabeth Butta designed Mothman and Braxxie the Flatwoods Monster accessories, including lanyards and acrylic pins and keychains. They’re perfect add-ons to your favorite coat or your new bag. Collect them all and call yourself a Cryptid Catcher—nets not included.
Bandyanas
Don’t forget to dress up your pets! Bandyanas was created by Rachel Bandy to combine her love of pets and her passion for sewing. Her reversible, tie-on bandanas come in a variety of seasonal and year-round prints that easily add a little flair to your furry friend’s daily look. She also makes bow ties, collars, and leashes that are perfect for proper pets who love to look dapper. Bring your goodest boys and girls to the Fall Festival and let them pick out their own Halloween accessories this year. You can also browse Bandy’s designs in her Etsy shop.
Paint Misbehavin’
Add the perfect finishing touches or build your costume around some custom face paint applied by one of Paint Misbehavin’s talented artists. Their designs range from popular superheroes and cute animals to spooky creatures and dainty details that add a little extra razzle-dazzle to your day. They also make balloon animals—in case your favorite clown or sword swinger needs a last-minute prop. Browse their website for ideas and book them for your next event.
Wear your favorite family-friendly costume and join the fun on October 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the The Rare Form Markets + Music Fall Festival at the Mon County Center at Mylan Park. Prizes donated by local small businesses will be awarded to adults, teens, kids, and pets. Click here to RSVP on Facebook for more details.
READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN
Leave a Reply