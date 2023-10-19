Shop Small for Your DIY Halloween Costume

Add the perfect finishing touches or build your costume around some custom face paint applied by one of Paint Misbehavin’s talented artists. Their designs range from popular superheroes and cute animals to spooky creatures and dainty details that add a little extra razzle-dazzle to your day. They also make balloon animals—in case your favorite clown or sword swinger needs a last-minute prop. Browse their website for ideas and book them for your next event.

Wear your favorite family-friendly costume and join the fun on October 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the The Rare Form Markets + Music Fall Festival at the Mon County Center at Mylan Park. Prizes donated by local small businesses will be awarded to adults, teens, kids, and pets. Click here to RSVP on Facebook for more details.

