Shop Small for Spooky Decor

The Fall Festival takes place October 28 at Mylan Park.

It’s officially Spooky Season! What better way to kick it off than by filling your home with fall decor? The handmade products offered by these local businesses and many more are perfect for your favorite haunts—check them out at the Fall Festival at Mylan Park’s Mon County Center on Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wildcravt Cover your walls and line the halls with art prints from Diana Black of Wildcravt. Inspired by nature and the spirit of Appalachia, Black uses a variety of techniques and materials to make her magical designs, including block and screen printing. She also offers stickers, framed artwork, patches, totes, and banners. Check out her Etsy shop, and stop by to say hello at the Fall Festival and fill your space with her ode to the occult.

Apartment Two Art Surround yourself with the fresh scents of fall with an Apartment Two Art candle or wax melt. Courtney Moulder’s high-quality, hand poured, dyeless soy wax candles and wax melts come in lasting aromas that are perfect for setting any mood. The elegant design makes her candles an easy choice for hosting and housewarming gifts, too. Sniff out your favorites at the Fall Festival, or pre-order to save on shipping from her Etsy shop by using code MARKETPICKUP28.

Morning Light Studio Your morning cup will never be the same once you’ve sipped from a Morning Light Studio mug. Wheeling-based artist Carrie Dawson’s bewitchingly bespoke designs double as functional artwork. Her magnets, ornaments, bowls, and trinket dishes will add a charming touch of flora and fauna you didn’t know you needed in your home. Get to the Fall Festival early to snag Dawson’s one-of-a-kind creations before they sell out—and keep an eye on her Instagram page for updates about her work in progress.









Haven Herbs Every home apothecary and kitchen witch needs potions to ward off the sniffles that come with changing of the seasons. Haven Herbs’ wildcrafted botanicals, including its powerful Fire Cider, have you covered. Lily Kunning offers herbalist-formulated remedies, tonics, and body care crafted from ethically sourced ingredients, many from nearby Grafton. Kunning has a wealth of knowledge to share, so sit a spell at the Fall Festival to learn how you can tap into the healing nature of locally grown herbs and plants.

Sudsberry If you’re not familiar with Sudsberry’s handmade bath and body products, get ready for a treat—no tricks! Leah Michael uses fresh, high-quality ingredients like local goat’s milk for every soap, bath bomb, and skincare product. Her seasonally-scented Pumpkin Spice Goat Milk Body Cream is perfect for combating dry skin as the weather transitions. Stop by Michael’s booth to sample her handmade goods, and stash some away for stocking stuffers while you’re at it.

Come for the shopping, stay for the costume parade, and fill your belly with food and drinks from your favorite local food trucks and trailers at the Rare Form Markets + Music Fall Festival. Live music starts at 11:30. This free community event has something for everyone including your furry friends. Save the date to Shop Small Y’all!

Images courtesy of the respective businesses.

