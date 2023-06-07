Shop Small for Fresh Foods at the Summer Shindig

Other Foodie Favorites

T&T Kernels is bringing their famous kettle corn. Stray Cat Chimmi Shack will be slinging hot, chimichangas. This & That Bakery will have sweet and savory baked goods, and Cassandra’s Cookie Creations and Whiskey June Bakery Bar will have your cookie needs covered. Hill & Holler Herbal Co. is setting up freshly brewed teas to try and buy. And Green Thumb Botanicals will have fresh, locally grown produce, including strawberries, broccoli, onions, and rhubarb.

Go hungry and leave happy this Saturday 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Parking at Mylan Park and entry at the Summer Shindig are free, and pets are welcome. Support nearly 50 small businesses from across the state in one spot and enjoy Shopping Small, Y’all!

