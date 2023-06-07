Shop Small for Fresh Foods at the Summer Shindig

The menu at this weekend’s market will make your mouth water.
The Rare Form Markets + Music 2023 Summer Shindig is this Saturday, June 10, at Mylan Park. Soak up the sun and spend some time enjoying live music and handmade art, apparel, home decor, and more—plus lots of great food.
It’s Tarty Time
Summertime calls for thirst-quenching beverages. Brett and Cassidy Sites from It’s Tarty Time have you covered with 30-plus flavors of lip-puckering lemonade. Their latest? Mangolada: mango lemonade with chamoy and tajin. Test out your top four choices with a flight—each 16-ounce cup can be served up with any flavor, great for the whole family—or grab your go-to in a 32-ounce cup.
Hinerman Hill Farm
Crunchy, chewy, tangy, satisfying—so many ways to describe a fresh sourdough loaf. Kimmie Hinerman’s scratch-made loaves are as beautiful as they are delicious. She also makes muffins, brownies, and pizza dough. Grab a dehydrated starter at the Summer Shindig to make your own—and sign up for one of Hinerman’s online classes to guide you through baking your first loaf.
Motown Treats
Jessica Waldron has become a bit of a kitchen mad scientist since she launched her freeze-dried candy business earlier this year. She transforms popular treats by freeze-drying them, then pressurizing and vaporizing them so the frozen water escapes. The airy, crispy texture that results melts in your mouth. Stop by her booth to try a fun new way to enjoy some well-known snacks. They also make great Father’s Day gifts.
Curbside Concoctions
Boujee brunch, decadent dinner, and delectable dessert are all possible with a crepe from Curbside Concoctions. Kaylee Barboza whips up sweet and savory options everyone can enjoy and serves them up with freshly brewed home-roasted coffee—or try a new plant-based caffeinated beverage like Lavender Haze or Watermelon Sugar. Swing by her food trailer this Saturday to see what it’s all about.
Other Foodie Favorites
T&T Kernels is bringing their famous kettle corn. Stray Cat Chimmi Shack will be slinging hot, chimichangas. This & That Bakery will have sweet and savory baked goods, and Cassandra’s Cookie Creations and Whiskey June Bakery Bar will have your cookie needs covered. Hill & Holler Herbal Co. is setting up freshly brewed teas to try and buy. And Green Thumb Botanicals will have fresh, locally grown produce, including strawberries, broccoli, onions, and rhubarb.
Go hungry and leave happy this Saturday 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Parking at Mylan Park and entry at the Summer Shindig are free, and pets are welcome. Support nearly 50 small businesses from across the state in one spot and enjoy Shopping Small, Y’all!
