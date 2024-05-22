Serving Up Summer at the Whip

Whippoorwill Bar & Grill offers a feast for the seasonal senses.

Photographed by Nikki Bowman Mills

Whippoorwill Bar & Grill, better known as “The Whipp” by locals, is a Cheat Lake summertime staple among boating enthusiasts and casual diners alike. Offering outdoor seating only, from mid-May for as long as the weather allows post–Labor Day, The Whipp features weekly food specials, ice cold beverages, and live music on weekends and holidays.

Heather Thayer and her husband, Brian, bought the Edgewater Marina in 2007. Thayer explains that her husband comes from a boating and entrepreneurial family, so, when the opportunity arose to restore a marina near his hometown of Morgantown, he couldn’t pass it up. At the time, there were only 75 salvageable slips—a slip is essentially a parking space for a boat. But using dock charts from decades past, the Thayers restored the marina to the full capacity of its heyday, now offering 200 boat slips plus a few for jet skis.

After the restoration, the couple saw the potential for a more casual dining experience on the waterfront with the Whippoorwill Bar & Grill, which they opened in 2008. “We wanted something that was easy to just pull your boat in, unload, and have a burger or hot dog, and something simple to feed the kids,” Thayer says. “We love to travel to Key West and the Outer Banks, so we were inspired by the beach bar vibe with open spaces, outdoor seating, and live music.”

The name Whippoorwill was an homage to the Whippoorwill Restaurant and Dance Hall on the same site, Thayer says. Rumored to have hosted musical guests Dean Martin and Patti Page, the dance hall was in full swing from the 1930s into the ’50s but eventually burned in a fire. Keeping a bit of that history alive was important to the Thayers: Along the walls of the marina, visitors can find photographs of the dance hall and former marina, old signage, and even a piece of the iron bridge that was demolished during the renovation.

While Thayer didn’t come from a boating family herself, she has grown to love the sport and the sense of community it brings. “Most of the people who dock with us are like family now.” To secure a renewal for an Edgewater Marina boat slip for the summer, return boaters make their reservations by March 1. Afterward, the few vacancies that remain are up for grabs to new dockers. Public docking is also available, allowing boaters to pull right up for a cold drink or a bite to eat.

In addition to their regular menu, the Thayers added brunch to their lineup after the state law passed in 2021 allowing Sunday morning alcohol sales. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the tiny kitchen cranks out two brunch specials—one sweet, one savory—from homemade sausage gravy and biscuits to maple streusel French toast. The Whipp also offers a bloody mary bar, fresh fruit mimosas, and other brunch cocktails.

“We’re definitely a mom-and-pop type place,” Thayer says. “I do some of the cooking. I make the sausage gravy and the hot dog chili. My favorites are The Whipp Everything Biscuit and the Cheesesteak Eggroll. The eggroll is homemade, and it is definitely one of our most popular menu items.” Adding to the family atmosphere, the couple’s kids, Ian and Willow, can often be spotted working in the shop or pumping gas for boaters.

To stay up to date on the latest menu additions and musical lineups, visit The Whipp’s socials. “Whippoorwill Bar & Grill” on FB, @whippoorwillbar on IG

Mahi Tacos Whippoorwill Bar & Grill Dishes it Out Print Recipe Pin Recipe Ingredients Have on hand Mayonnaise

Fresh lime juice

Onion diced

Garlic minced

Onion powder

Garlic powder

Salt

Pepper

Mahi filets 1 per person

Butter

Redfish seasoning

For slaw

Red cabbage grated

Carrots shredded For mango salsa Mango cubed

Pineapple cubed

Red bell peppers chopped

Cilantro chopped For crema sauce Sour cream For serving Monterey Jack cheese shredded

Medium fajita shells grilled

Organic blue corn tortilla chips Instructions Make salsa by mixing mango, pineapple, red pepper, onion, garlic, and chopped cilantro and season with salt and pepper. The longer it marinates, the better it gets.

Mix cabbage lightly with just enough mayo to bind, then mix in carrots, lime juice, salt and pepper, and onion and garlic powder to taste.

For crema, mix mayo, sour cream, lime juice, onion, garlic, and salt to taste.

Pan fry fish with butter, redfish seasoning, garlic, onion, and fresh lime juice until done, just a few minutes—do not overcook.

Assemble tacos with mahi, slaw, and fruit salsa, drizzle with crema, top with shredded Monterey Jack cheese, and serve with a side of organic blue corn tortilla chips. Great with a mojito, a margarita, or a cold cerveza! Enjoy!

