See Where the Magic Happens

The annual Mo’town Studio Tour invites curious art lovers behind the scenes.

Images courtesy of Mo’Town Studio Tour

Back this fall with a new line-up, this year’s 4th annual Mo’Town Studio Tour opens four host artists’ studios to the public, each including two or more guest artists. Meet more than 15 makers working in everything from textiles and metals to ink to clay and get a look inside their processes by visiting the studios of:

Potter and jewelry-maker Lisa Giuliani , hosting muralist and designer Adam Hernandez, metalsmith and Safran Everyday founder Maia Leppo, photographer and tintype portraitist Rudy Salgado, and printmaker and potter Liz Urse.

, hosting muralist and designer Adam Hernandez, metalsmith and Safran Everyday founder Maia Leppo, photographer and tintype portraitist Rudy Salgado, and printmaker and potter Liz Urse. Potter Jen Allen , hosting potter and textile artist Meredith Host, potter Alex Watson, and members of the West Virginia University Printmaking Club.

, hosting potter and textile artist Meredith Host, potter Alex Watson, and members of the West Virginia University Printmaking Club. Ceramics artist Shalya Marsh , hosting potter Jeff Greenham and mixed-media artist Robby Moore.

, hosting potter Jeff Greenham and mixed-media artist Robby Moore. Printmaker Bryn Perrott, hosting textile artist Rebekah Joy of Flux Bene, engraver and printmaker Ashton Ludden, and illustrator and printmaker Sarah Shebaro.

Studios will welcome guests on Saturday, October 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday the 8th from noon to 4 p.m. Handmade items on offer span all price points, so the Studio Tour is a great place to find decor and gifts and support local artists, all in one fun weekend.

The studios are located in town and just east of town in Brookhaven. Learn more about the host and guest artists and find an interactive map of the tour at motownstudiotour.com. Get the latest updates on the event’s Facebook page.

