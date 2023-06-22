Say “Cheesecake!”

This popular Morgantown pizza joint excels at dessert, too.

Photography by Carla Witt Ford

Mozzarella, provolone, and feta aren’t the only types of cheese that the cooks over at HomeGrown Pizza in Morgantown have mastered as critical ingredients in their innovative pizza toppings. At least one cook, Edna “Ma” Fullmer, also has a solid handle on the creamed variety, especially when she pairs it with sugar and eggs, then slathers it with delicious toppings.

The beloved pizza restaurant has earned consecutive Best of Morgantown nods for its pies, and we’re sure the cheesecakes are a menu bonus hand-delivered by angels directly from cheesecake heaven. “Ma” is the mother of HomeGrown co-owner Julie Pirlo, and she bakes each week to keep the restaurant’s cases full of imaginative cheesecake varieties that sell out quickly. From traditional New York–style cheesecake with gooey strawberry topping to decadent Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and Oreo Cookie and even a delicious old-fashioned Pineapple Upside Down Cake cheesecake, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a slice that you don’t like.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN