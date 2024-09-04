Savor Local Foods in One Locale

Sample some of the best dishes in town this Sunday at Taste of Morgantown 2024.

Images Courtesy of Taste of Morgantown

If someone were to ask you “What are the culinary specialties of Morgantown?” you might be tempted to say both the hot dog and the pepperoni roll. The actual list is far longer. On Sunday, September 8, you will have the opportunity to sample those culinary delights when Taste of Morgantown returns. Now in year 14, the event has become synonymous with summer and draws as many as 500 attendees. It will take place at the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center at Mylan Park.

Taste of Morgantown includes everything from a live DJ and family friendly games to beer trucks and cuisine that is sure to tingle your taste buds. Flavors range from wood-fired Imposter Pizza and pulled pork and brisket at Styx & Stones BBQ to bold and vibrant dishes from Ruchi Priya Indian Kitchen, the fast-fine authentic Italian cooking of Mama K’s Kitchen, and many more.

Every attendee will have the opportunity to vote in culinary categories that include Best Savory Dish, Best Sweet Dish, Most Creative Dish, Best Grab and Go, Best Presentation, Best Use of WV Ingredients, and THE Taste of Morgantown—best overall dish. Panel judges will be on hand as well. Winners will receive award plates handmade by WVU grad and professional ceramicist Stacy Larson.

“This is our third year for the reboot of Taste of Morgantown, and it keeps getting better every year,” says Melissa Hornbeck of event sponsor Old Colony Realtors. “It’s very exciting to be moving into the event center to better accommodate the restaurants and attendees.” Proceeds benefit the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign that assists people who have experienced home fires, as well as Mylan Park community initiatives. “As a volunteer and board chair of our local Red Cross chapter, it means so much to give back to our community and provide comfort and resources to anyone affected by a home fire,” Hornbeck says.

Doors to more than 15 vendors and hours of feasting and fun for the whole family open at 2 p.m. for early/all access ticket holders and 3 p.m. for general admission. Tickets range from $20 for kids 4–12 to $40 for the general “Foodie” pass for one adult and $70 per couple.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN