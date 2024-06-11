Salty Paws Will be Your Pup’s Favorite Destination

This new food truck has so many flavors!

Images courtesy of Salty Paws

They say people will do anything for their pets—including, now, buying them gourmet ice cream. Salty Paws is a new business geared at spoiling Morgantown canines with an assortment of ice cream flavors perfect for our four-legged friends. We recently sat down with owner Doanna Settimio to talk about her new venture.

What brought you to start an ice cream truck for dogs?

Doanna Settimio: I have always been an avid pet lover, and I enjoy all animals. I personally enjoy spoiling my own dogs—they are always treated as family. I wanted to start a dog ice cream truck in the area and researched the availability and demand for this service. Salty Paws had everything I was looking for and more. This service is a way to provide a special treat or activity to those who have pets of their own on a special occasion or as a surprise.

What are your flavors?

DS: Where do I start? We have basic flavors that can also be purchased in “make at home to go” containers as well. Those include maple bacon, cheddar cheese, banana cream, vanilla, bacon, and peanut butter. We have signature flavors such as birthday cake, prime rib, pumpkin, and carob—a flavor substitute for chocolate—as well as seasonal watermelon crush and more. Our meat-based toppings include duck, venison, turkey, beef, and rabbit. Our biscuit-based flavors include peanut butter, steak and sweet potato, turkey and cranberry, and cheese and bacon. We also carry specialty baked items such as cookies, donuts, cupcakes, and even doggie craft beer—non-alcoholic, of course.

Is the ice cream good for both dogs and their people?

DS: It is for dogs only, and both the ice cream and treats are formulated with low to no sugar and salts as well as products with no soy, corn, and wheat.

Which flavor does your dog like best?

DS: My dog tends to like many of them, but our big sellers tend to be maple bacon and peanut butter.

How will people know where to find you?

DS: We are currently putting together a calendar of locations and setting up some routine spots. Facebook and Instagram will have these postings. Soon we will be opening a store location and possibly additional trucks, too.

