Looking for luxury? Check out Morgantown’s hottest new rental.

A million-dollar view, amenities galore, an on-site theater, and even a golf simulator—there’s no place like Black Bear Village anywhere else in Morgantown, says regional property manager Marcello Lalama. Just off of Interstate 79, the property includes 250 one- and two-bedroom apartments designed with professionals in mind.

Black Bear Village apartments offer contemporary design, gourmet kitchens, and oversized walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a coffee bar and a clubhouse lounge. Need to work off some steam? Take a swim in the property’s outdoor, heated salt-water pool, get into downward dog in the yoga room, or shoot some hoops at the basketball court. Renters love the state-of-the-art amenities and the premier location just minutes away from some of Morgantown’s most popular shops and restaurants.

Got a dog? No problem. You can bring Rover along for your stay, because this apartment complex is extra pet-friendly. Grab a frisbee and take your pup to the on-site dog park and, afterward, wash him off at the pet-washing station.

If you’re an out-of-towner looking for a limited stay, you can take advantage of Black Bear Village’s short-term leases for people who are based in the area temporarily and want more comfort than a hotel. “Professionals can stay with us and don’t need to worry about having access to a kitchen, gym, or other amenities a hotel may not offer,” Lalama says.

Black Bear Village overlooks the Monongahela River and Star City and has some of the best views in town. “If you don’t have a room with a view, you can get one with us,” says Lalama. “You will experience luxury professional living in a resort-style community with us.” 380 Richard Harrison Way, 304.951.7297, blackbearvillagewv.com, facebook.com/blackbearvillagewv

posted on June 8, 2020