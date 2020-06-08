June 8, 2020by Savannah CarrNo CommentsGood Neighbors, People + Places, WVU

Room With a View

Looking for luxury? Check out Morgantown’s hottest new rental.

A million-dollar view, amenities galore, an on-site theater, and even a golf simulator—there’s no place like Black Bear Village anywhere else in Morgantown, says regional property manager Marcello Lalama. Just off of Interstate 79, the property includes 250 one- and two-bedroom apartments designed with professionals in mind.

Black Bear Village apartments offer contemporary design, gourmet kitchens, and oversized walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a coffee bar and a clubhouse lounge. Need to work off some steam? Take a swim in the property’s outdoor, heated salt-water pool, get into downward dog in the yoga room, or shoot some hoops at the basketball court. Renters love the state-of-the-art amenities and the premier location just minutes away from some of Morgantown’s most popular shops and restaurants.

Got a dog? No problem. You can bring Rover along for your stay, because this apartment complex is extra pet-friendly. Grab a frisbee and take your pup to the on-site dog park and, afterward, wash him off at the pet-washing station.

If you’re an out-of-towner looking for a limited stay, you can take advantage of Black Bear Village’s short-term leases for people who are based in the area temporarily and want more comfort than a hotel. “Professionals can stay with us and don’t need to worry about having access to a kitchen, gym, or other amenities a hotel may not offer,” Lalama says.

Black Bear Village overlooks the Monongahela River and Star City and has some of the best views in town. “If you don’t have a room with a view, you can get one with us,” says Lalama. “You will experience luxury professional living in a resort-style community with us.” 380 Richard Harrison Way, 304.951.7297, blackbearvillagewv.com, facebook.com/blackbearvillagewv

posted on June 8, 2020

Savannah Carr
Written by Savannah Carr
Savannah Carr joined New South Media in 2019 as Web and Social Media Manager. She is a Mabie, West Virginia, native, that came to Morgantown for college but is staying for the culture and connections she built. When she’s not busy writing or sharing West Virginia’s best stories she can be found kayaking or camping with her aussiedoodle Dixie and newfie Boone.