Rolling in Sourdough

Here’s what you knead to know about the cottage bakery The Greatful Bread.

Images Courtesy of The Greatful Bread

By day, Keyla Quiñones is a registered nurse. But in her free time, she cares for a 4-year-old symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast named Ripple. This isn’t a one-woman production of Little Shop of Horrors—it’s the behind-the-scenes of Quiñones’ home-based microbakery, The Greatful Bread.

That jar of fermented flour and water is used to leaven Quiñones’ many sourdough treats: pepperoni rolls, cookies, granola, muffins, scones, brookies, and a variety of bread loaves, including rosemary, everything bagel, and minced onion.



We sat down with Quiñones to find out how she rolls wholesome ingredients, Puerto Rican flavors, and a whole lot of patience into every recipe.

What inspired you to start The Greatful Bread?

Keyla Quiñones: I started baking 10 years ago but got into sourdough around five years ago. Sourdough bread is typically just flour, water, and salt, compared to the bread in grocery stores that is typically filled with preservatives. I wanted to make a product that was healthier for people.

Can you recommend some ways to enjoy your sourdough bread?

KQ: A lot of people think they can just grab the sourdough bread and put it in the fridge, but in my experience, I have found that the bread is better if you slice it up, place it in the freezer, and eat it as you go. It works really well with sandwiches or with jam on top—I really like to make tomato bruschetta with it.

Beyond sourdough, tell us about your other specialty: Puerto Rican pastries.

KQ: I’m originally from the north side of Puerto Rico, and I moved to Morgantown about five years ago to work on my nursing degree. I wanted something different for Morgantown—I don’t think I’ve seen any Puerto Rican menus, so I wanted to focus on Puerto Rican pastries. One example is the quesito, which is basically a puff pastry with sweet filling inside.

What’s the fan-favorite menu item?

KQ: The quesitos have been selling out a lot. But other than my plain sourdough, my brown butter sourdough chocolate chip cookies are definitely the best seller.

What’s the scoop on The Greatful Bread’s fall goodies?

KQ: I am planning on releasing bagels and cinnamon rolls for the fall season—the cinnamon rolls are really, really good. I’m still thinking about releasing more scones, but with cinnamon rolls and bagels, I have my hands full already.

Quiñones’ long-term goal is to open a storefront for The Greatful Bread, but in the meantime, you can sample her wholesome treats in a variety of ways:

