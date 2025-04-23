Retreat Yourself

These are the BOM25 best day spas in town.

Photographed by Maleea Martin

If your body could use a spring tune-up, try one of the Best of Morgantown 2025 Best Day Spa finalists. The lines between salons, day spas, and medical spas are blurrier than ever, and each of these establishments offers a unique mix of services.

No. 4

Image Courtesy of the Royal Treatment

Located on Green Bag Road, The Royal Treatment is a salon with select aesthetic and medical spa services, including spray tans, microblading, permanent make-up, and RN-administered IV therapy.

No. 3

Image Courtesy of Spa Roma

Serving Morgantown at Cheat Lake since 1993, nine-time BOM Best Day Spa winner Spa Roma is one of the largest day spas in the state and offers a comprehensive menu of day and medical spa services.

No. 2

Photographed by Nikki Bowman Mills

Relaxation, beauty, and wellness under one Star City roof: comprehensive hair and nail care and many styles of massage, plus medical spa services.

No. 1

Photographed by Nikki Bowman Mills

A serene sanctuary just west of town, first-time BOM winner Roman’s has a wide range of specialized therapies and equipment for sculpting and toning, relaxation, wellness, and more.

