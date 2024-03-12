Restaurant Flashback: Jasmine Grill

Remembering a downtown hub for Middle Eastern friendships and flavors.

When Tommy and Tasia Thompson’s beloved Golden Finch on High Street closed in November 2013, its comfortable space wasn’t closed for long. Jasmine Grill opened there just a couple months later, in January 2014. It was run by Samer Al Hallak and his wife Laila Boalbaki with Mohamad Ghassan Mando and his wife Bana Mondo, all immigrants from Syria.

Jasmine had a warm, welcoming atmosphere that was popular among the Middle Eastern university students, but it was just as popular with us townies. That was in part due to Samer Al Hallak’s skill as a host: He was always ready for a conversation, and he would often gift new customers who were unsure of the menu a taste of a pastry or a cup of aromatic tea or thick Turkish coffee while they waited for their meals. Once a customer tasted one of Jasmine’s signature shish tawook sandwiches or its platters of grilled meat kebabs with all of the familiar Mediterranean salads and appetizers, they were hooked.

Jasmine Grill operated for six delicious years, closing in January 2020, and Lin San Soul Food Restaurant is in that space today. But we can still enjoy Jasmine’s delicious tabbouleh. Good olive oil does a lot for the flavor of this salad—don’t skimp!

Jasmine Grill Tabbouleh Print Recipe Servings 4 Ingredients 8 ounces bulgur

Cold water as needed

2 ounces parsley finely chopped

1 medium white onion finely chopped

4 tablespoons lemon juice

1½ teaspoons salt

2 large tomatoes

1 teaspoon dried mint leaves minced

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions Measure the bulgur into a bowl. Cover it with plenty of cold water and let sit for approximately 20 minutes, or until the grains soften.

When the bulgur has softened, pour the contents of the bowl into a sieve to drain. Extract as much of the water as possible.

Shake the bulgur into a deep bowl and stir in the parsley and onion, followed by the lemon juice and salt. Combine thoroughly.

If time allows, chill mixture in refrigerator for one hour.

Chop the tomato into small pieces and add to the mixture. Add mint and olive oil and mix to combine.

Taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve on a plate lined with crisp lettuce leaves.

