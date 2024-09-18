Register to Vote in the November 2024 General Election

The online process is quick and easy—and here’s how to find your polling place, too.

This fall’s election is a big one. Intending to vote but just didn’t get around to registering? You can still register through Tuesday, October 15, in two places:

In person at the Monongalia County Clerk’s office at 243 High Street, or

Online on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website.

Have your West Virginia driver’s license or ID card with you; you’ll also be asked your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number.

This election will, of course, determine the president of the United States, as well as one of West Virginia’s two U.S. senators. It’s also big at the state level—we’ll choose our next governor, secretary of state, attorney general, auditor, treasurer, and agriculture commissioner. Here in the Morgantown area, we’ll select our state senator and several state delegates. Monongalia County has a commissioner seat turning over, and we’ll vote for sheriff, assessor, and surveyor, too.

Beyond offices, you’ll have the opportunity to weigh in on a proposed state constitutional amendment prohibiting medically assisted suicide, and Granville residents will consider a referendum to move their municipal election to the county ballot in 2026. You can see the Monongalia County clerk’s list of offices, candidates, and measures here.

Early voting runs October 23 to November 2, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. every day but Sunday, in four locations:

The County Election Center at the Mountaineer Mall, 5000 Green Bag Road

525 Suncrest Towne Centre Drive, next to First United Bank

The Art Museum of WVU, 20 Fine Arts Drive

Mason–Dixon Historical Park, 79 Buckeye Road in Core.

On Election Day, November 5, polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Your polling place is determined by your precinct. Use this interactive map or the West Virginia Secretary of State’s online database to locate your polling place.

Still not clear? Call the Monongalia County Clerk’s office at 304.291.7230.

