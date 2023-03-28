Register to Vote in the April 25 Municipal Election 

The online process is quick and easy—and here’s how to find your polling place, too.

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

Intending to vote on April 25, but just didn’t get around to registering? You can still register through Tuesday, April 4, in two places:

In person at the Monongalia County Clerk’s office at 243 High Street, or

Online on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website.

Have your West Virginia driver’s license or ID card with you; you’ll also be asked your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number.

This election will determine council representatives for odd-numbered wards, but you can vote no matter which ward you live in. The candidates are:

1st Ward: Joe Abu-Ghannam (incumbent) and James Giuliani

3rd Ward: Louise “Weez” Michael

5th Ward: Danielle Trumble (incumbent) and Marly Ynigues

7th Ward: Brian Butcher (incumbent) and Ben Mayle

Early voting runs 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays, April 12–April 22, at the Historic Train Depot at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park.

On Election Day, polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Your polling place is determined by your precinct. Use this interactive map to locate your polling place, or look for your precinct number on your voter registration card and use that to find your polling place here.

Still not clear? Call the Morgantown City Clerk’s office at 304.284.7434.

