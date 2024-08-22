Recording in Progress

Local podcasts offer diverse voices on a wide range of topics.

Listening to podcasts has many rewards. They can improve your vocabulary, engage your brain, enhance your motivation, and hey, they’re free! Today you can find a podcast on almost any topic, and we’ve gathered a variety of locally produced ones for you to check out.

The Peace Lily Podcast is a heartfelt discussion about recovery and mental health. Guests share personal stories of their journeys to sobriety and speak openly about their process. The host, Heather Forman, who is in recovery, asks gentle, yet probing questions and has a tone of complete understanding. Listeners will gain insight into the lives of addicts, some of whom are still actively using or have completed recovery.

“Appalachain Soul Man” Aristotle Jones invites guests on his podcast Sounds Good to Me to talk about music. People who work in the music business, and artists themselves, chat with Jones and share some of the latest music being written, produced, and played in and around the Mountain State. Jones has a rich, soothing voice and a nice pace that combines conversation with the songs themselves.

Extension Calling is a weekly discussion about farming, gardening, and general home care between educators Dan Lima, from The Ohio State University, and Karen Cox, from West Virginia University. Agricultural topics include grass farming, weather impacts, composting, and much more. The two hosts have a warm rapport and are knowledgeable without taking the subjects too seriously.

What on Earth is Main Corpse? It’s the title of a unique podcast that combines food and true crime. Hosts Matt King and Kelsey Woods taste dishes from some familiar local restaurants and offer reviews. The true crime part examines newsworthy cases like Sharon Tate and the Manson family murders. The juxtaposition of topics works, and you’ll feel like you’re hanging out in a casual dining room with two friends.

Finally, what would Morgantown be without our sports and the subsequent commentary? In 3 Guys Before the Game, usual suspects Hoppy Kercheval, Tony Caridi, and WVU Assistant Athletic Director Brad Howe pontificate about all things Mountaineer. Fans are sure to love their extensive knowledge about West Virginia sports and its history as well as various guests, such as coaches and players.

Press play on one of these podcasts when you have some free time—you may learn something new!

