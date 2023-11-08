Reconnection, Romance, and Really Good Food

Massage and Mangia is a date night collaboration between Tonique’s Trilogy and Mama K’s Kitchen.

Looking for a new date night idea? My partner and I were, so we tried the new Massage and Mangia experience: a 90-minute couples massage workshop at Tonique’s Trilogy, with dinner for two from Mama K’s Kitchen ready at Tonique’s to take home afterward.

We didn’t quite know what to expect, but here’s how it went: Tonique’s licensed massage therapist Jennifer Volturno taught me and my partner expert massage moves on each other. When it was my turn to lie down and let my partner learn the motions, Volturno would demonstrate a stroke, then he would try it out. She made it easy, comfortable, and fun to try something new. And it turns out my partner is pretty good at it! Dare I say, he did better than me.

Volturno teaches four types of French and Swedish massage moves:

Effleurage: long, warming strokes

Petrissage: kneading motions

Friction: causing heat to soften tissues

Tapotement: percussive motions on the body

Couples benefit from massaging each other, she says. It reconnects them through touch, one of the five love languages and “essential to life.” And learning the skills together, “it’s something that can be done over and over again—it doesn’t have to be a one-time thing like a dinner date.”

Ready to go at Tonique’s Trilogy when the massage session is over, the Mama K’s Kitchen dinner package, built for two, includes a house salad, a crunchy breadstick bouquet, dried pasta, meatballs and sauce, and cheesecake. Each couple’s romantic date night continues at home where they cook the pasta, heat up the meatballs and sauce, and enjoy a delicious dinner in.

This $300 package is perfect for couples to book as a date night together. It could also be a treat for a partner, or two friends could do it together, then surprise their respective partners with what they learned. It’s also a great gift idea for holidays, anniversaries, or just because. Gift cards are good for one year from the date of purchase.

Book your Massage and Mangia session by calling or texting 304.212.5558. Schedule soon for a bonus—sessions booked before November 25 include a free bottle of wine.

