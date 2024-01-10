Recipe Flashback: New Day Bakery’s Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies

The coziness of 2013, all over again.

A photo from our 2013 story about New Day Bakery. Photographed by Carla Witt Ford.

Today’s Phoenix Bakery on Beechurst Avenue has been through several incarnations. First opened in 1999 as The Daily Kneads, it’s gone through several identities since then—we’re just glad we can still get its fresh-baked loaves and pastries and artisan brick-oven pizzas in Greenmont a quarter-century later.

In 2013, Morgantown magazine interviewed then–co-owner Christine Tinari about the shop, which was called New Day Bakery at the time. We also got her recipe for those delectable Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies—so you can enjoy their piquante, melt-in-your-mouth goodness this wintry weekend.

Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies Print Recipe Pin Recipe Ingredients 3½ cups sugar divided

4 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon powdered chipotle pepper

4½ cups flour

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa

4 teaspoons cream of tartar

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

12 ounces chocolate chips

1 pound unsalted butter softened

4 eggs Instructions Preheat oven to 400º.

Mix together ½ cup sugar, cinnamon, chipotle powder; set aside. Sift together flour, cocoa, cream of tartar, baking soda, and salt. Stir chocolate chips into the flour mixture.

With a mixer, cream the butter and 3 cups sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time to butter mixture, then add the dry ingredients a little at a time until incorporated. Be careful not to over-mix.

Roll heaping tablespoons of dough into balls and roll balls in sugar and spice mixture. Place on parchment-lined baking sheets, several inches apart.

Bake about 7 minutes, rotate cookie sheets, then bake 5 more minutes, until cookies are set in the center and beginning to crack. Let cookies cool on baking sheets for at least 10 minutes, then transfer to a rack to cool completely.

