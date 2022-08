Get your fix of High Street gone by.

Photograph by Carla Witt Ford

Remember Chico’s Fat Cali-Style Burritos & Tacos—popularly known as Chico’s Fat? Its sizzling grill and fresh, house-made build your own burritos and tacos paired with fruity Jarritos were a High Street go-to for a decade. Its signature Grilled Cheese Taco called to undergrads in their sleep.

When Morgantown magazine talked with co-owner and grill master Shaun Goldman in 2018, he shared the recipe for his “Tableside” Guacamole. Now you can make it at home and get your Chico’s Fat fix.

Chico’s Fat’s “Tableside” Guacamole Print Recipe Pin Recipe Course Appetizer Cuisine Mexican Servings 5 people Ingredients 3 large or 6 to 7 small ripe avocados

3 tablespoons orange juice

1 tablespoon lime juice

1½ teaspoons garlic finely minced

1 tablespoon onion finely minced

1 tablespoon cilantro finely minced

½ teaspoon salt

fresh ground pepper to taste Instructions Spoon avocado flesh into a medium bowl and mash slightly with a pair of forks.

Make a small well in the center of the bowl. Add remaining ingredients to the well and mix gently to your preferred consistency.

Serve and enjoy! Notes Try adding diced tomatoes or chopped jalapeños, or stir in some sour cream for a twist. Keyword avocados, guacamole, Mexican

