It’s good even without Beity’s stuffed grape leaves on the side.

Remember Beity, on High Street at Fayette? Its owners, Mohamed and Bana Mando, had fled the civil war in Syria and co-owned Jasmine Grill a few doors down before they struck out on their own in 2016.

Beity’s flavorful shawarma, crisp falafel, and tender kebabs were worth the trip downtown. Everything, including labor-intensive salads like tabouli and fattoush and desserts like baklava and kenafeh, was house-made—and one of those desserts paired with a Turkish coffee could turn any bad day around.

Beity closed its doors in 2019, but not before Morgantown magazine got the Mandos’ recipe for hummus. The ingredients are few and simple and, if you can’t find tahini at your grocery store, try Kassar’s in Chelsea Square. Other good finger foods to dip include fresh cut vegetables like cucumber, carrots, and radishes—and don’t forget a side of olives.

“A Taste of Home” Hummus Print Recipe Pin Recipe Course Appetizer Cuisine Mediterranean Ingredients 1 cup chickpeas soaked and cooked

1 cup water

2-3 tbsp tahini sauce prepared

1 clove garlic chopped

Lemon juice to taste

Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil Instructions In a blender, blend prepared chickpeas, water, tahini, garlic, and lemon until smooth.

Drizzle with olive oil and serve with fresh pita bread. Notes Makes four servings. Keyword hummus

